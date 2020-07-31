UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Says Hackers Used Phone Phishing To Gain Access To High Profile Accounts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Twitter Says Hackers Used Phone Phishing to Gain Access to High Profile Accounts

Twitter said the hackers behind the attack on accounts of public figures used telephone phishing to break into the system

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Twitter said the hackers behind the attack on accounts of public figures used telephone phishing to break into the system.

"The social engineering that occurred on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack," the social media company said on its blog.

Earlier, the company Twitter announced the strengthening of security measures during the investigation of the hacker attack, significantly restricting access to its internal systems.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the people responsible for this attack are identified," the company said.

According to Twitter, a total of 130 social media accounts were hacked, 45 of which were used to post.

The company previously reported that hackers entered the internal systems using the credentials of a "small number" of employees.

Among the victims of the hack were former US Vice President Joe Biden, ex-President Barack Obama, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, billionaires Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, among many others. The hackers used the account to call on followers to send money to a bitcoin account.

Related Topics

Attack Barack Obama Social Media Twitter Company Bill Gates Bitcoin Kanye Elon Musk SpaceX Money July 2020 Post Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of former PU ..

16 seconds ago

UK's Johnson Postpones Next Stage of COVID-19 Reop ..

17 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Order Supervision Efforts to B ..

19 seconds ago

Deadlocked WTO fails to agree on appointing acting ..

20 seconds ago

US promises $2.1 bn for Sanofi, GSK coronavirus va ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.