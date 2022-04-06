UrduPoint.com

Twitter Says Has Been Working On Adding Edit Button On Its Platform Since 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Twitter Says Has Been Working on Adding Edit Button on Its Platform Since 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Social media giant Twitter said it has been working on developing an edit feature for its platform since last year and will begin testing it among users in the coming months.

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company said it will begin testing the edit feature with users who are so-called Twitter Blue subscribers, which offers users access to extra features on the platform.

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to test the edit feature in the coming months and the company will learn about what works, what does not work and what else may be possible, the company said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter announced it is appointing Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to the company's board of directors.

On Monday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. Twitter shares jumped by 28 percent at pre-market trading sessions on Monday.

