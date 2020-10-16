UrduPoint.com
Twitter Says Investigating Massive Outage, Tens Of Thousands Of Users Report Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Twitter is experiencing a massive outage that is being investigated, the company said in a statement on its API page.

"We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come," the company said on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of users have complained of being able to use the platform. The Downdector.com monitoring site showed that over 50,000 complaints were made between around 5:15 p.m. EST (9:15 p.m. GMT) and 6:30 p.m. AFP reported that the Twitter outage is world wide.

