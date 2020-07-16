Twitter Says Most Accounts Available for Publishing Posts After Security Checks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twitter said that most accounts are available for tweeting after some famous people's pages had been hacked.

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go.

We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Twitter said on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Twitter accounts of several famous people - including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West - were hacked, with an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme having been posted there.