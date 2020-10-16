Twitter Says Probing Massive Outage, No Evidence of Security Breach

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Twitter is experiencing a massive outage that is being investigated, the company said in a statement on its API page.

"We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come," the company said on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of users have complained of not being able to use the platform. The Downdector.

com monitoring site showed that over 50,000 complaints were made between around 5:15 p.m. EST (9:15 p.m. GMT) and 6:30 p.m. AFP reported that the Twitter outage is world wide.

Later on Thursday, Twitter said in an update that the company had an issue with its internal systems but did not find evidence of a security breach. The company is continuing to work to get the platform working for all user still affected by the outage, the statement said.