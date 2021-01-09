Twitter Says Trump Account Permanently Suspended Over Risk He May Incite Further Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account due to concerns he may further use the platform to incite violence, the company said in a statement.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said on Friday.