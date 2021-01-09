UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Says Trump Account Permanently Suspended Over Risk He May Incite Further Violence

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:40 AM

Twitter Says Trump Account Permanently Suspended Over Risk He May Incite Further Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account due to concerns he may further use the platform to incite violence, the company said in a statement.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said on Friday.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Trump May From

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

4 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

4 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

4 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

4 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

4 hours ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.