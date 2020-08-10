Twitter Seeing Blocking, Throttling of Accounts in Belarus Amid Protests - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Twitter in a statement on Monday said its platform is being restricted in Belarus in light of protests against the outcome of the controversial presidential election.

"We're seeing blocking and throttling of Twitter in Belarus in reaction to protests contesting the election result," the company statement said. "Internet shutdowns are hugely harmful.

They fundamentally violate basic human rights and the principles of the Open internet."

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.23 percent of the vote.

The results sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 people arrested. The campaign headquarters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, another candidate, told Sputnik that it did not recognize the official results, saying that she had won about 70-80 percent of the vote.