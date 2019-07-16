(@FahadShabbir)

Twitter believes that US President Donald Trump's recent tweets on the Democratic Congresswomen do not run afoul of its community standards, CNN Business reported, citing a spokesperson for the social network

In his Sunday Twitter rant with the liberal congresswomen, the president wandered why they, who are "loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," do not go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries from where they "came from." While Trump did not identify the congresswomen he was referring to, the verbal attack appears to be directed at a group of liberal, freshman members of the US House of Representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

According to the broadcaster, Twitter's reaction clearly contradicts the social network's own written rules, running against its recently introduced policy of labeling comments from world leaders that breach its rules but are in the "public interest" with a special disclaimer.

Trump's Twitter tirade has already met a strong backlash, with media, including CNN, former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, other Democrats and even some Republican politicians condemning it as racist.