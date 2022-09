Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved during a special meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy the social media company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved during a special meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy the social media company.

"Based on the preliminary count. stockholders have approved both proposals," Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett said during the meeting after the shareholders voted on the deal.