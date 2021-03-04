UrduPoint.com
Twitter Speeds Up To Launch Own Rival To Clubhouse On Android

Twitter Speeds Up to Launch Own Rival to Clubhouse on Android

Twitter officially announced on Wednesday the launch of a beta version of its own live audio chats service, Twitter Spaces, for Android users

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Twitter officially announced on Wednesday the launch of a beta version of its own live audio chats service, Twitter Spaces, for Android users.

"Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you'll be able to create your own but we're still working out some things. keep your eyes out for live Spaces above your home tl," the company tweeted.

Previously, Twitter Spaces was available to select few iOS users after the product's private beta launch in late December 2020. Currently those who have installed the app on their Android devices can join in on the chats, but cannot start their own conversations. The company has stated that it is currently working on adding these options.

Users can download the beta version of the app after joining the special test group on Twitter and registering to get the access.

Twitter has been streamlining the development of Spaces, offering support for Android before its rival Clubhouse, the current leader in the "social audio" market. Clubhouse still remains both invite-only and iOS-only.

Clubhouse app works as a social networking platform that allows audio communication within exclusive groups but restricts recording or further spread of content. It was first launched in 2020, but started gaining massive popularity at the beginning of 2021. Clubhouse now registers around 10 million weekly active users, up from 600,000 in December 2020.

