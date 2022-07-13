Twitter Sues Musk to Compel Him to Complete $44Bln Acquisition Deal - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Twitter filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk to compel him to fulfill his legal obligations and complete the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company, court documents revealed.

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done.

Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," Twitter said in the complaint on Tuesday. "Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions."

Twitter further said Musk has committed a long list of material contractual breaches that have cast a pall over the company and its business.