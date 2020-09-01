Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked To 'Russian State Actors' For Platform Manipulation
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:46 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Twitter has removed five accounts that it says are linked to "Russian state actors" for platform manipulation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We suspended five Twitter accounts for platform manipulation that we can reliably attribute to Russian state actors," the statement said.