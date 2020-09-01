UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked To 'Russian State Actors' For Platform Manipulation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:46 PM

Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked to 'Russian State Actors' for Platform Manipulation

Twitter has removed five accounts that it says are linked to "Russian state actors" for platform manipulation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Twitter has removed five accounts that it says are linked to "Russian state actors" for platform manipulation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We suspended five Twitter accounts for platform manipulation that we can reliably attribute to Russian state actors," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Company

Recent Stories

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

18 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

9 minutes ago

New Opposition Alliance to Become Strongest Force ..

2 minutes ago

England bowl in 3rd T20 as Pakistan's Haider Ali m ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges China to Control Fro ..

9 minutes ago

Facebook Removes 13 Russia-Linked Accounts Focused ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.