Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked to 'Russian State Actors' for Platform Manipulation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Twitter has removed five accounts that it says are linked to "Russian state actors" for platform manipulation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We suspended five Twitter accounts for platform manipulation that we can reliably attribute to Russian state actors," the statement said.