UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Suspends Account Of Former Top Saudi Linked To Khashoggi Murder - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:17 AM

Twitter Suspends Account of Former Top Saudi Linked to Khashoggi Murder - Statement

The social media platform Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended an account belonging to former Saudi government adviser Saud al-Qahtani, who has been implicated in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The social media platform Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended an account belonging to former Saudi government adviser Saud al-Qahtani, who has been implicated in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We have also permanently suspended the Twitter account of Saud al-Qahtani for violations of our platform manipulation policies," Twitter said in a release.

Qahtani's account, which had more than 1.3 million followers, went quiet after Khashoggi's killing in October 2018, the report said.

Qahtani is a former media adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and had been responsible for efforts to stop critics of the Saudi government who were based overseas.

Khashoggi was killed by a hit-squad inside the Saudi's consulate in Istanbul.

The action against Qahtani was included in a release announcing the removal of a 273-account network in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt for promoting false narratives critical of Qatar and Iran.

Twitter also said it had suspended another 4,248 accounts in the United Arab Emirates that targeted Yemen using fake people to tweet about the Yemeni civil war and Houthi rebels.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Egypt Social Media Twitter Yemen Saudi Qatar Istanbul United Arab Emirates Saud Mohammed Bin Salman October 2018 Post Media Government Million Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

12 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

43 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

57 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

57 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.