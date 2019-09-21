Twitter Suspends Account of Former Top Saudi Linked to Khashoggi Murder - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The social media platform Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended an account belonging to former Saudi government adviser Saud al-Qahtani, who has been implicated in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We have also permanently suspended the Twitter account of Saud al-Qahtani for violations of our platform manipulation policies," Twitter said in a release.

Qahtani's account, which had more than 1.3 million followers, went quiet after Khashoggi's killing in October 2018, the report said.

Qahtani is a former media adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and had been responsible for efforts to stop critics of the Saudi government who were based overseas.

Khashoggi was killed by a hit-squad inside the Saudi's consulate in Istanbul.

The action against Qahtani was included in a release announcing the removal of a 273-account network in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt for promoting false narratives critical of Qatar and Iran.

Twitter also said it had suspended another 4,248 accounts in the United Arab Emirates that targeted Yemen using fake people to tweet about the Yemeni civil war and Houthi rebels.