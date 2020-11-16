UrduPoint.com
Twitter Suspends Account Of Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh

Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:20 AM



TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Twitter has suspended the account of Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh weeks after the minister himself was personally sanctioned by the United States.

Twitter noted that the account had been suspended for violation of rules of the social network.

In late October, the United States imposed sanctions on Zangeneh as well as on ten entities, seven individuals and two vessels. The US Treasury Department explained that several individuals have been designated for maintaining close links to former Petroleum Minister and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) official Rostam Ghasemi while others have been added to the sanctions list because of their connections to Venezuela.

