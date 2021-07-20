Twitter Suspends US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Misleading' COVID-19 Posts

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Twitter has once again temporarily suspended the account of US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The Republican lawmaker will not be able to post new tweets for 12 hours, in line with the social network's policy against those spreading misinformation.

Greene has recently shared two tweets about COVID-19, which Twitter deemed "misleading," warning that her account could be blocked forever if she continued to spread false information.

The previous suspension of Greene came earlier this year for a thread of tweets about the elections to the Georgia Senate.

Greene is known for promoting conspiracy theories and being a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump. She filed articles of Joe Biden's impeachment, claiming abuse of power a day after he was sworn in.