UrduPoint.com

Twitter Tells Workers Not To Believe Rumors Of Layoffs After Musk Acquisition - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Twitter Tells Workers Not to Believe Rumors of Layoffs After Musk Acquisition - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Twitter told employees to be on the alert for rumors about the company amid a looming acquisition by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who reportedly plans to downsize the company's workforce by nearly 75%, NBC news reported on Friday.

The warning comes following US media reports on Thursday purporting that Musk plans to slash the social media company's workforce by nearly 75%, from approximately 7,500 workers to just over 2,000.

Twitter's current management likewise plans to reduce the company's payroll by approximately $800 million by the end of 2023, setting up nearly a quarter of the workforce to be cut, the Thursday report also said.

In response, Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett sent an email to the company's employees warning them about "rumors and speculation," the report said, citing a copy of the email confirmed accurate by a Twitter spokesperson.

Twitter does not have any confirmation of Musk's plans following completion of the acquisition deal and advises workers to wait for facts from the company and Musk directly, Edgett said.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter, first announced in April, has faced months of delays over lawsuits related to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform. Earlier this month, Musk said he would go through with the deal as part of a larger plan to create "X, the everything app."

It is not clear when the purchase will be finalized, but a Delaware state judge gave the two parties until October 28 to settle their differences, lest they face a trial on the matter in November, the report added. 

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Alert Elon Musk April October November Media From Million

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

1 hour ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

1 hour ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

1 hour ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

1 hour ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.