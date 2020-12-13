UrduPoint.com
Twitter Temporarily Prevents Users From Liking, Sharing Trump's Tweets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Twitter has temporarily blocked the liking and replying functions for posts made by US President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

A series of posts made by Trump on Saturday on the subject of election fraud and the recent US Supreme Court decision on the Texas lawsuit were flagged with the "This claim about election fraud is disputed" label.

Twitter also prevented users from liking or replying to Trump's Saturday tweets relating to the election, for at least an hour, according to The Hill.

When users tried to react to or share Trump's tweet, a message came up saying "We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people, so we have disabled most of the ways to engage with it."

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Saturday that some action was taken against Trump's tweets.

"We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet," the spokesperson said. "You can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet," the spokesperson added.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

On Saturday, thousands of Trump's supporters came together for a demonstration in Washington, DC.

