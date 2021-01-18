MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Twitter has locked out Georgia Representative at the US Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the social networking service for 12 hours for alleged violations of new rules that went into effect following the January 6 Capitol riot.

"Just days after the Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives, Twitter has decided to suspend my personal account without explanation," Greene said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The Republican politician called on Congress to "act swiftly" to defend the freedom of speech.

"The censorship has got to stop," Greene added.

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the congresswoman's account was blocked due to violations of company policy.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," the spokesperson said.

According to the media outlet, Greene backs the so-called QAnon conspiracy theory, according to which Trump is secretly battling a network of pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the establishment.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five people died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection to the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot.