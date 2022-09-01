Twitter Testing New 'Edit Button' Feature

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Twitter announced Thursday that it is internally testing an edit button, which will be offered to Twitter Blue paid subscribers later this month.

"if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button," the company tweeted.

It noted on its blog that editing was the "most requested feature to date."

Users will have 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to edit it a few times, such as fixing typos and adding tags. Edited tweets will be publicly labelled and readers can access their edit history.

The company plans to study how Twitter Blue subscribers use the edit button before it is made universally available across the platform.

