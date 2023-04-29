Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basis - Musk

Twitter will introduce a option, allowing media outlets to charge users for paywalled content on a per article basis if they want to read an occasional article, CEO of the social media platform Elon Musk said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Twitter will introduce a option, allowing media outlets to charge users for paywalled content on a per article basis if they want to read an occasional article, CEO of the social media platform Elon Musk said on Saturday.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.

This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," Musk tweeted.

A new function should be "a major win-win" for both media outlets and users, the US entrepreneur added.

Earlier in the day, the social media platform announced an option to monetize accounts, which will allow all its users to earn money from their posts.