Twitter To Cancel Legacy Blue Checks For Being Given Out In Corrupt, Nonsensical Way -Musk

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social-media platform will get rid of the legacy blue checks in a matter of months because they were given out in corrupt and nonsensical ways.

"In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical," Musk said on Monday.

Since Musk acquired Twitter on October 2 for $44 billion, the company has undergone numerous significant changes, including laying off more than 3,700 employees and offering users an $8 monthly blue-check subscription.

On Sunday, Musk went ahead with his November 6 announcement, informing users that they would soon be able to create longer tweets. Twitter will therefore lift the 280 characters message limit, raising it to 4000.

Twitter was founded in 2006 as a company whose main service was to offer a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

