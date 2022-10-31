Twitter to Charge Verified Users $20 Per Month - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Social network Twitter plans to charge users nearly $20 a month for verification as part of an overhaul announced by Elon Musk, media reported on Monday.

Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they needed to launch the feature by November 7 or they would lose their job, the Verge reported.

Musk closed the $44 billion acquisition deal last Friday. He tweeted on Sunday that "the whole verification process is being revamped right now."

The optional premium subscription currently costs $4.99 a month. The new feature, called Twitter Blue, will cost $19.99 a month, the Verge reported, citing internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter.