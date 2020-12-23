WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Twitter will delete all of the tens of millions followers from the two official presidential accounts before turning them over from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, the Biden campaign's digital director Rob Flaherty said on Tuesday.

"Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero," Flaherty tweeted.

He said that in 2016, the policy was different with Trump absorbing all of President Barack Obama's Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse.

Both accounts have 59.2 million followers combined, significantly fewer than a 88.5 million audience @realDonaldTrump - the incumbent's personal account.

The Hill quoted Twitter spokesperson Nicholas Pacilio as saying he could not confirm Flaherty's statement. He added that the social media platform is still discussing the transfer of the accounts with Biden's team.