Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000 - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday.

On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts.

"Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.

Right now, Twitter users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.