Twitter To Introduce New Function In 2021 To Help Users Identify Bots

Faizan Hashmi Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Twitter to Introduce New Function in 2021 to Help Users Identify Bots - Blog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Twitter announced on its blog that it will introduce next year a new function to allow users to distinguish between man-run and automated accounts.

"In 2021, we're planning to build a new account type to distinguish automated accounts from human-run accounts to make it easier for people to know what's a bot and what's not," the company said on Thursday.

Accounts that post to Twitter automatically, also called bots, can be used for sharing useful emergency notifications, but may also be a tool for propaganda and disinformation.

Twitter said it will also introduce next year an option whether to preserve so-called "memorial accounts" i.e. accounts of deceased users.

More Stories From World

