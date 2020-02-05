UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter To Label 'Manipulated' Media Starting March 5 - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:50 AM

Twitter to Label 'Manipulated' Media Starting March 5 - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Twitter beginning next month will label manipulated media shared in tweets to protect users, the social media giant said in a statement.

"Our teams will start labeling Tweets with this type of media on March 5," the company said on Tuesday.

Twitter will label and provide more context on tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to prevent users from being harmed, the release said.

These tweets will also show a warning label to people before they re-tweet or like a tweet, according to the statement.

The company also said it will try to reduce visibility of such tweets and/or block them from being recommended.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Turkish Lira March Media From

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

5 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

5 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.