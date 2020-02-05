Twitter to Label 'Manipulated' Media Starting March 5 - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Twitter beginning next month will label manipulated media shared in tweets to protect users, the social media giant said in a statement.

"Our teams will start labeling Tweets with this type of media on March 5," the company said on Tuesday.

Twitter will label and provide more context on tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to prevent users from being harmed, the release said.

These tweets will also show a warning label to people before they re-tweet or like a tweet, according to the statement.

The company also said it will try to reduce visibility of such tweets and/or block them from being recommended.