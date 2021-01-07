UrduPoint.com
Twitter To Permanently Suspend Trump Account If He Violates Platform's Policies Again

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 AM

Twitter to Permanently Suspend Trump Account if He Violates Platform's Policies Again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Twitter in a statement said President Donald Trump's personal account will be permanently suspended if he continues to violate the platform's violent threats policies.

"Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account," the company statement said on Wednesday.

Twitter added that it has removed three of Trump's recent tweets posted earlier today because they violated the violent threats policies amid the violent situation on Capitol Hill. As a result, his account will be locked for 12 hours.

