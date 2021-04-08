UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter To Prevent Re-Upload Of Trump's Tweets By National Archives - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

Twitter to Prevent Re-Upload of Trump's Tweets by National Archives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Twitter will not allow preserved tweets from permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump account belonging to former US president Donald Trump to be published again on its platforms by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the social media giant told Politico on Thursday.

"Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved," Trenton Kennedy, a Twitter spokesman, said.

The response came following reports that the NARA plans to create an official online archive of Trump's tweets as president, including those that prompted Twitter to ban the account for what it believed were threats to public safety in January 2021, so that users can interact with them on Twitter.

NARA traditionally maintains archived social accounts from each presidential administration, including institutional and personal accounts of many former Trump administration officials. However, according to Twitter, the archived administration accounts already available on the platform have not been violating Twitter rules, Politico said.

The National Archives acknowledged Twitter's right to decline to host accounts on its platform, but stated that was still looking into ways to make the @realDonaldTrump archival content public, possibly by posting the tweets to the Donald J. Trump Presidential library website, Politico noted.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's personal account in January 2021 on accusation of repeatedly glorifying violence and encouraging riots after his supporters stormed the Capitol. The ban has been harshly criticized by the Republicans as violating constitutional freedom of speech rights.

Related Topics

Riots Social Media Twitter Trump Nara Trenton January From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

32 minutes ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

35 minutes ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

36 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

44 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.