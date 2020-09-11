UrduPoint.com
Twitter To Remove Or Label Misleading Election Posts Starting Next Week - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Twitter plans to begin either removing political and election-related messages that contain false information while flagging tweets that are either misleading or confusing beginning September 17, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"Starting next week, we will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process," the release said.

Political tweets that are considered misleading but fall short of being outright falsehoods will be flagged, with additional context provided, and distribution limited, according to the release.

"Reducing the visibility of Tweets means that we will not amplify the Tweets on a number of surfaces across Twitter. However, anyone following the account will still be able to see the Tweet and Retweet," the release said.

The policy targets several types of political messages that became prominent during the 2016 presidential election: false information on election and voting procedures, disputed information such as unverified claims of vote rigging; and victory claims by a candidate before vote tallies become official, the release said.

