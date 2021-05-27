Twitter to Report to Russian Watchdog Roskomnadzor on Removal of Illegal Content in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Twitter promptly removes new prohibited information appearing on the platform; in the first ten days of June, the results of work on previously published content will be presented, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor chief Andrey Lipov said.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor reported that Twitter has already removed more than 90 percent of prohibited content, which had caused the agency to slow down the traffic of the social networking service.

"Further now we see that there have been some pauses in the speed of deletion of previously published prohibited information. In general, they really work out all new prohibited information, delete it according to the requirements that we make, on time.

The old block of information, which has been suspended since 2017, about 600 materials, would not be deleted in any way," Lipov told reporters.

He said an agreement was reached with the social network that the results of the implementation of the agency's requirements will be presented in early June.

"I think that somewhere in the first ten days of June, we will again get in touch with them and listen to what they have done in order to bring into line the materials that they have online," Lipov said, adding that Twitter is expected to react to other aspects of Russian law that the platform is required to comply with too.