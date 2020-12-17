UrduPoint.com
Twitter to Start Removing False COVID-19 Vaccine Claims From Platform - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Twitter said in a statement that it will start a new policy of removing from its platform false information and claims about the coronavirus vaccines.

"Content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter," the statement said on Tuesday.

Twitter explained the ban covers sharing content that may mislead people about the nature of the novel coronavirus, the efficacy and safety of preventive measures, treatments, or other precautions, official regulations, restrictions or exemptions pertaining to health advisories.

"In collaboration with key public health partners, we've updated our approach to misleading information to address Tweets that contain potentially harmful misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines," the statement said.

For content related to the coronavirus to be labeled or removed under this policy, it must advance a claim of fact, expressed in definitive terms, be demonstrably false or misleading, based on widely available, authoritative sources and be likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm, the statement added.

