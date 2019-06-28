UrduPoint.com
Twitter To Tag Abusive Posts By Government Officials - Statement

Fri 28th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Twitter in a statement on Thursday said it will tag posts by government officials that violate the social media company's abusive behavior policies.

"In the past, we've allowed certain Tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public's interest, but it wasn't clear when and how we made those determinations," Twitter said in a press release. "To fix that, we're introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we'll use it."

The company said its new feature will apply to government officials, people running for public office and those considered for a government position. In addition, accounts must have more than 100,000 followers and be verified.

The social media giant said the following notice will appear on such posts: "The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet.

However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain available."

Twitter said that the new feature will not apply to tweets that feature direct threats of violence or calls to commit violence against an individual as those are unlikely to be considered in the public interest.

The notice will be an additional screen users have to tap before they are able to see the tweet that violates the rules, Twitter explained.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been consistently pressured by the US government to crackdown on foreign actors carrying out influence campaigns. Both companies have shutdown numerous accounts and pages, but have been routinely criticized by organizations for censoring user.

