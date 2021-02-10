Twitter to Uphold Ban on Trump, Even if He Runs for Office Again - Chief Financial Officer

Twitter will continue to ban former US President Donald Trump permanently from its social media platform, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Twitter will continue to ban former US President Donald Trump permanently from its social media platform, the company 's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal said in an interview on Wednesday.

"When you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," Segal told CNBC. "Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence. He was removed when he was president and there'd be no difference for anybody who'd been a public official once they'd been removed from office."