Twitter Traffic Slowdown In Russia Will Only Affect Photos, Videos - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Twitter Traffic Slowdown in Russia Will Only Affect Photos, Videos - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Twitter traffic slowdown in Russia will only affect the transfer of photos and videos, not texts, the deputy head of Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, explained on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the watchdog announced it was slowing down Twitter traffic speed over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. The slowdown is set to be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices.

"The mechanism envisions slowing down the transfer of photo and video content without any limitations on text messages.

Users will be able to exchange messages freely," Vadim Subbotin told reporters.

The watchdog wanted to minimize any inconvenience for users, the official explained.

The restrictions will remain in place until Twitter eventually removes all the banned content, Subbotin specified. The watchdog has all the grounds to ban Twitter but hopes that the online giant will have a constructive approach, he continued.

