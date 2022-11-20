UrduPoint.com

Twitter Unblocks Donald Trump's Account

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Twitter Unblocks Donald Trump's Account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Twitter has unblocked the account of Former US President Donald Trump, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.

The @realDonaldTrump page with the blue verification badge already has one million followers, although Trump himself has not tweeted anything new yet.

Earlier on Saturday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump on Twitter that "The people have spoken.

Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the 24-hour poll, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump's reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.

Trump suggested on social media on Saturday that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll. "Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Twitter Trump Elon Musk January Million

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

11 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

14 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

14 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.