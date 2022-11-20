(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Twitter has unblocked the account of Former US President Donald Trump, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.

The @realDonaldTrump page with the blue verification badge already has one million followers, although Trump himself has not tweeted anything new yet.

Earlier on Saturday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump on Twitter that "The people have spoken.

Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the 24-hour poll, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump's reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.

Trump suggested on social media on Saturday that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll. "Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.