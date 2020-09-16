Twitter Unveils Election Hub to Ensure US Voters Get Accurate Information - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Twitter launched an information hub designed to educate and inform voters ahead of the November 3 presidential election, the social media giant said on Tuesday.

"With just under 50 days to go until election day and when many Americans are already facing registration deadlines and preparing for early voting, we're launching our 2020 US election hub to make it simpler for people to find accurate information and resources on Twitter," the company said in a statement.

People in the United States, the release added, will see the hub at the top of their explore tab which will include news from "reputable" media outlets or Twitter's Curation team.

Twitter wants to empower every eligible person to vote in the 2020 US election and feel informed about the choices on the ballot, the release said.

Some 90 percent of daily Twitter users say they plan to vote in the upcoming US elections but also more than 50 percent say they still need more information about the candidates on their ballot and how to vote, the release said.

The hub will also carry voter education public service announcements (PSAs) that will convey information from nonpartisan government and voting advocacy organizations, while all political advertisements have been banned, Twitter added.