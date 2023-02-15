UrduPoint.com

Twitter Users Appalled By Gov't Response To Train Derailment In Ohio

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Twitter users have been appalled at the lack of coverage of the train derailment in Ohio and its aftermath, as well as as the lackluster response by the United States government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Twitter users have been appalled at the lack of coverage of the train derailment in Ohio and its aftermath, as well as as the lackluster response by the United States government.

Earlier in the month, a train carrying hazardous materials went off the rails in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. Three days after the accident, authorities burned the vinyl chloride remaining inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, media reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Monday that tests indicated the surrounding air and water were safe for residents. On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the EPA was working closely with state officials in Ohio to continuously test air and water quality for any dangers to public health.

At the same time, some people on Twitter have voiced their frustration over the alleged lack of Federal involvement in dealing with the crisis.

"Why isn't our highest priority right now within the federal government being directed to Ohio? Why are we allowing toxic waste to be continuously seeping into our groundwaters and soils? Why isn't air quality under testing? Where is remediation in any way, shape, or form? NOW!" a user named TysMimi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another person suggested that "the fact that we aren't seeing wall to wall coverage of the vinyl chloride train derailment and explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, is insane."

Some have taken umbrage at the media and officials not paying enough attention to events in the Midwestern state. When US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted his concern about the effects of the derailment, users were quick to chide him for taking his time to address the issue.

"You 'continue' to be concerned? Since when, precisely? And, why is this the first you've commented on it if you've been concerned since ... whenever that was? AND I'M A SUPPORTER! Stop (f�) around, and do something about it," actor Evan Handler replied to Buttigieg's post.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said the state will file a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railroad, who is responsible for the incident, if the company does not take full responsibility to clean up the incident.

Two Pennsylvania residents also filed a federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

