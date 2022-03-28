UrduPoint.com

Twitter Users Appalled By Video Showing Russian Soldiers Tortured In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Twitter users have been appalled by footage purportedly showing Russian soldiers in Ukraine being tortured by Ukrainian nationalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Twitter users have been appalled by footage purportedly showing Russian soldiers in Ukraine being tortured by Ukrainian nationalists.

Last week, video of Ukrainian nationalists abusing captive Russians was uploaded online and has since gone viral. Ukrainian soldiers were shown shooting beaten up prisoners in the leg and leaving them without medical assistance. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian nationalists near Kharkiv.

The harrowing footage has already made the rounds on social media with users from all over the world weighing in on the ill-treatment of captured Russian troops, with some saying that "this is inhumane and evil even in war."

"Ukrainians regularly torture Russian prisoners. In the footage also broadcast by the German newspaper Bild, Ukrainian soldiers shoot tied up Russian soldiers in the legs and kill one of them," Italian lawyer Marco Andreoli tweeted.

Meanwhile, other users also criticized those trying to shift blame to the Russian soldiers themselves for participating in the conflict and noted that the torture of prisoners is against the Geneva Conventions.

"Ukraine will probably condemn this abuse, and rightly so. But the damage has been done. It's hard to claim the moral high ground when your soldiers torture people," a user named Dr. Clayton Forrester wrote.

Meanwhile, another person mentioned that captured Ukrainian soldiers are "treated as humans with food rations in their hands," contrasting the Russian military with the Ukrainian nationalist forces.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

>