Twitter Users in US, UK, Canada Report Outages - Tracking Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) internet users in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have problems with access to Twitter, according to website outages monitoring portal Downdetector.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT [00:33 on Thursday GMT]," Downdetector tweeted.

Most of the complaints (93 percent) are linked to the work of the website, 5 percent of users had problems with logging in to their account and 2 more percent with the Android app.

Causes of the outage remain unknown.