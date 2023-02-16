UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) More than 8,500 users worldwide reported an outage of Twitter at around 10:50 p.m. Moscow time (19:50 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the Downdetector outage tracker.

The majority of users reporting the issue are from the United States, with approximately 3,000 reports having been sent.

Users from the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, and Japan also reported the outage in Twitter services.

The largest share of users reported the outage of Twitter's website and application, with some users having reported issues with connection to social media servers.

