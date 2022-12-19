MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) More Twitter users than not voted on Monday for Elon Musk to step down as the social media platform's chief executive, in a poll posted by the US billionaire himself.

The poll closed on Monday morning after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it.

Musk pledged to abide by the results of the vote when he created it earlier in the day.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California.

Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Before posting the informal poll on his potential stepping down as head of Twitter, Musk tweeted that, from now on, "there will be a vote for major policy changes" on the social media platform.