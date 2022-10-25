UrduPoint.com

Twitter Workers Demand To Keep Jobs Amid Musk's Plans To Fire 75% Of Workforce - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Twitter Workers Demand to Keep Jobs Amid Musk's Plans to Fire 75% of Workforce - Reports

Twitter employees demand from Elon Musk and the company's Board of Directors to keep their jobs and relevant benefits if the deal to acquire the social media platform goes through amid rumors of a planned layoff of 75% of the workforce, Time Magazine reported citing an employee's letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Twitter employees demand from Elon Musk and the company's board of Directors to keep their jobs and relevant benefits if the deal to acquire the social media platform goes through amid rumors of a planned layoff of 75% of the workforce, Time Magazine reported citing an employee's letter.

The Twitter employees demand that Elon Musk "explicitly commit" to preserve their benefits regardless of whether they are listed in the merger agreement and not, including the right to work remotely, as well as to establish and ensure "fair severance policies" for all before and after any change in ownership, the letter said on Monday.

The authors of the letter said they believe that alleged Musk's plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's employees will hurt the public conversation and they consider it an act of "worker intimidation" and a threat capable of undermining users' and customers' trust in the social media platform.

Twitter is currently aiding independent journalism in Ukraine and Iran as well as powering social movements around the world, according to the authors.

On Friday, US media reported that Musk plans to slash Twitter's workforce by nearly 75%, from approximately 7,500 workers to slightly more than 2,000, while management likewise plans to reduce the company's payroll by approximately $800 million by the end of 2023, setting up nearly a quarter of the workforce to be let go.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter, first announced in April, has faced months of delays over lawsuits related to concerns about the number of fake accounts on the platform. Earlier this month, Musk said he would go through with the deal as part of a larger plan to create "X, the everything app."

It is not clear when the purchase will be finalized, but a Delaware state judge gave the two parties until October 28 to settle their differences lest they face a trial on the matter in November, the report said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Iran Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk April October November Media All From Agreement Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: ..

Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: Administrator

1 minute ago
 Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobe ..

Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies - Fou ..

1 minute ago
 District jail clarifies news about non-payment of ..

District jail clarifies news about non-payment of Salary to sanitary worker

1 minute ago
 Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department v ..

Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department visit Pakistan Embassy

16 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist ..

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist

16 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean e ..

Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean energy resources, modern tech t ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.