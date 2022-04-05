Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Twitter said on Tuesday that it has requested governments and state-affiliated press to remove any media that shows prisoners of war, the company said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Twitter said on Tuesday that it has requested governments and state-affiliated press to remove any media that shows prisoners of war, the company said on Tuesday.

"(W)e will now ask government or state affiliated media accounts to remove any media published that features prisoners of war (PoW) under our private information and media policy," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter said it will add a warning to media published by government or state-affiliated media accounts featuring prisoners of war.