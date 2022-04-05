UrduPoint.com

Twitters Asks Governments To Remove Media Featuring Prisoners Of War - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

Twitter said on Tuesday that it has requested governments and state-affiliated press to remove any media that shows prisoners of war, the company said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Twitter said on Tuesday that it has requested governments and state-affiliated press to remove any media that shows prisoners of war, the company said on Tuesday.

"(W)e will now ask government or state affiliated media accounts to remove any media published that features prisoners of war (PoW) under our private information and media policy," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter said it will add a warning to media published by government or state-affiliated media accounts featuring prisoners of war.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fa ..

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fake News - Government

2 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them to ..

China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them to Continue - Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Arianespace, Blue Origin, ULA to Provide 83 Rocket ..

Arianespace, Blue Origin, ULA to Provide 83 Rockets for Kuiper Comsat Program - ..

2 minutes ago
 CPEIC new OPD to go functional in first week of M ..

CPEIC new OPD to go functional in first week of May: ED

2 minutes ago
 SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police per ..

SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police personnel

6 minutes ago
 US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji ..

US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Cour ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.