UrduPoint.com

Twitter's Co-Founder Says India Threatened Social Network With Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Twitter's Co-Founder Says India Threatened Social Network With Shutdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Indian authorities have threatened to shut down Twitter if it does not delete posts that are critical of the government and restrict accounts, the social network's co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, said.

"India, for example. India is a country that have many requests of us around the farmers protests, around particular journalists that were critical of the government. It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did; 'we will shut down your offices if don't follow suit.' And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show breaking Points on Monday.

The former Twitter CEO added that Twitter had a feud with authorities in Turkey, who even filed complaints against the company in court, but lost most of the cases.

He also mentioned Nigeria as another country where Twitter has had problems, adding that the company was afraid to send its employees there because it believed they would be in danger.

In addition, Dorsey shared his story of communicating with the US government. He said it felt "super challenging" because the government was "asking to do things" and he personally had to testify for hours in front of Congress.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has repeatedly denied accusations that it is involved in online censorship, and on Tuesday called Dorsey's comments an "outright lie."

During farmer protests in 2020-2021, the Indian government asked Twitter to ban the "provocative" Twitter hashtag "#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide" and numerous accounts, Aljazeera reported. The company initially complied with the request, but later reinstated most of the profiles. After Twitter flagged some posts by India's ruling party as misinformation, Indian police visited one of the company's local offices, the report said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Police Turkey Twitter Threatened Narendra Modi Company Nigeria Congress Market YouTube Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

6 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

36 minutes ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

51 minutes ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.