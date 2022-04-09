UrduPoint.com

Two Acquitted, 2 More Freed In Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Trial - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Two Acquitted, 2 More Freed in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) A Federal jury has acquitted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge freed two more defendants and declared a mistrial, CNN media reported on Friday.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. The jury also found Harris not guilty on other charges, the report said.

The same jury failed to agree on a verdict for the other two defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft and then US District Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial for them and set them free, the report added.

The four defendants actively plotted in kidnapping in detail and reconnoitered the governor's house, the court was told. All four pleaded not guilty and could have faced life imprisonment if convicted, according to the report.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Governor Brandon Caserta Same 2020 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

1 hour ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

3 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

3 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

3 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.