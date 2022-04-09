Two Acquitted, 2 More Freed in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) A Federal jury has acquitted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge freed two more defendants and declared a mistrial, CNN media reported on Friday.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. The jury also found Harris not guilty on other charges, the report said.

The same jury failed to agree on a verdict for the other two defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft and then US District Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial for them and set them free, the report added.

The four defendants actively plotted in kidnapping in detail and reconnoitered the governor's house, the court was told. All four pleaded not guilty and could have faced life imprisonment if convicted, according to the report.