Two Activist Journalists Stabbed To Death In Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:38 PM

Two activist journalists stabbed to death in Indonesia

Two Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra, police said

Medan, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra, police said.

The body of Maraden Sianipar was found Wednesday in a ditch near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu district, an eight-hour drive from the capital of North Sumatra province.

Police found the remains of Maratua Siregar in the same area a day later.

Both bodies were covered in stab wounds.

Six people have been questioned but no suspect named, local police chief Agus Darojat told AFP.

The pair worked together for a local news portal before going freelance in 2017.

A friend of Siregar said the victims had recently become known fortheir activism in land dispute issues.

