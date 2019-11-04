UrduPoint.com
Two Activist Journalists Stabbed To Death In Indonesia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Two activist journalists stabbed to death in Indonesia

Two Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra, police said

Medan, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra, police said.

The body of Maraden Sianipar was found Wednesday in a ditch near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu district, an eight-hour drive from the capital of North Sumatra province.

Police found the remains of Maratua Siregar in the same area a day later.

Both bodies were covered in stab wounds.

Six people have been questioned but no suspect named, local police chief Agus Darojat told AFP.

The pair worked together for a local news portal before going freelance in 2017, and a friend of Siregar said the victims had recently become known for their activism in land dispute issues.

Local police chief Budiarto told the Jakarta Post that investigators had found indications that the reporters' deaths were related to their activism.

Maratua "often advocated for the people", he told the newspaper.

Prior to their deaths, Siregar and Sianipar were working on a campaign to convince the government to allow locals to work on disputed land.

Indonesian journalist associations condemned the deaths and demanded authorities investigate thoroughly.

