Two Additional Bombers Arrive In Qatar To Assist US Pullout From Afghanistan - Air Force

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Two Additional Bombers Arrive in Qatar to Assist US Pullout From Afghanistan - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Two additional B-52 bombers arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to provide force protection during the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Air Force said.

"Two additional US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 4," the Air Force said in a press release.

The United States has six B-52 bombers in Qatar that are prepared to provide any necessary force protection should US or NATO forces come under attack during the withdrawal process in Afghanistan.

On May 1, US and NATO forces began to withdraw ground forces from Afghanistan and have a deadline set to complete the full pullout by September 11.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the withdrawal process is between 2 percent to 6 percent complete.

