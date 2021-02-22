UrduPoint.com
Two Additional Soyuz Launches From Russia's Vostochny Spaceport Likely This Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Two additional launches of the Russian Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport might be added to the 2021 flight schedule, a space industry source told Sputnik.

According to Sputnik sources, around 6-7 Soyuz launches from Vostochny are planned for this year.

"At the request of the Arianespace French company the flight schedule could be expanded to include two more Soyuz-2 launches, each with 36 OneWeb satellites," a space industry source told Sputnik.

Another source confirmed this information, adding that in addition to the planned March 25 and April 23 launches, two more launches of Soyuz carrier rockets with OneWeb satellites will be scheduled, for June and July.

"The June start is highly likely, the July one is still under question," the source said.

