Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault In US - Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) A Wisconsin Federal grand jury has indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after evacuation.

"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin," the US Department of Justice said in a release.

Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousands compatriots after evacuation from Afghanistan following Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover and the withdrawal of US troops.

Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.

Both men are in custody in the Dane County jail. If convicted, Noori faces life imprisonment while Imaad can potentially spend up to 10 years behind bars.

